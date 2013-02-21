Harry Kane: Leicester City sign Tottenham striker

Harry Kane

Leicester City have signed striker Harry Kane from Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who on Thursday also signed a new contract with his parent club until 2017, had joined Norwich City on a season-long deal in August.

But he only started one Premier League match and returned to Spurs in January.

Foxes manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester: "Hopefully he will bring goals and a fresh impetus. It keeps the competition really keen."

England Under-19 international forward Kane scored nine goals during a loan spell at Millwall in 2012.

His impressive displays for the Lions in the Championship last season caught the eye of Pearson, who believes the teenage striker can have a big impact despite struggling at Carrow Road.

"He's a player we know quite a lot about and I am delighted," Pearson said.

"He can play as wide striker or as a central striker. He is a decent size as well and gives us another option in forward positions.

"If you are going to bring players in on loan they have to have a hunger for success and I am confident we have another player coming into our ranks who will bring a lot of positive qualities to the squad."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you