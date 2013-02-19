Arsenal 1-3 Bayern Munich
Arsenal face an enormous task to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals after being comfortably beaten by Bayern Munich.
The hosts had a nightmare start as Toni Kroos fired in from 18 yards and Thomas Mueller followed in on Kroos's corner to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes.
Lukas Podolski led the recovery when he nodded in Jack Wilshere's corner before Olivier Giroud had a shot saved.
But Mario Mandzukic restored the two-goal cushion by tucking in late on.