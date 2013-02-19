Preston have potential - Grayson
- From the section Football
New manager Simon Grayson tells BBC Radio Lancashire that Preston North End have the potential to match his ambition of returning to the Championship.
The 43-year-old was appointed as successor to Graham Westley at Deepdale on Monday and takes charge with the club 17th in League One.
