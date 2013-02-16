Tunisia appoint Nabil Maaloul as new head coach

Nabil Maaloul (C) holds the Tunisian cup aloft

Tunisia have named former Esperance manager Nabil Maaloul as their new coach.

Maaloul succeeds Sami Trabelsi, who quit after his team's elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

The former Tunisia midfielder, who led Esperance to the African Champions League title in 2011, had been named on a three-man shortlist.

He was chosen by the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) over fellow candidates Khaled Ben Yahia and Maher Kenzari.

The 50-year-old previously served as assistant coach for the national team under Frenchman Roger Lemerre.

Maaloul's first competitive game comes in late March as the Carthage Eagles face Sierra Leone in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

The Tunisians finished third in Group D at the Nations Cup behind Togo and ahead of North African rivals Algeria.

