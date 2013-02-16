Whites beat Glenavon to earn vital points

Aaron Boyd's 75th-minute headed winner gives Lisburn Distillery a vital three points with victory over Glenavon.

Scott Davidson gave the Whites the lead, but Mark Farren equalised two minutes before the interval.

For the Whites, it was just their third league win of the season and their first for four months.

