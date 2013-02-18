Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League predictions
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the weekend games in the FA Cup and Premier League is legendary former Luton boss David Pleat, who twice reached the FA Cup semi-finals with the Hatters, in 1985 and 1994, and lost the 1987 final with Tottenham.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Pleat
|SATURDAY
|Luton v Millwall
|0-3
|1-1
|2-2
|Arsenal v Blackburn
|0-1
|2-0
|3-0
|MK Dons v Barnsley
|1-3
|1-2
|1-0
|Oldham v Everton
|2-2
|0-2
|0-2
|SUNDAY
|Chelsea v Brentford
|4-0
|3-0
|5-1
|Man City v Leeds Utd
|4-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Huddersfield v Wigan
|1-4
|2-1
|1-2
|Liverpool v Swansea
|5-0
|2-1
|2-1
|MONDAY
|Man Utd v Reading
|2-1
|2-0
|4-2
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
Last week, Lawro took on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.
Lawro got four results right, with one perfect score, and his score of six was smashed by Hogan, who scored 10 (six results, with two perfect scores) to move joint second on the guest leaderboard despite admitting to not knowing much about football.
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).
|FA Cup total scores after third and fourth round
|Guests
|29
|Lawro
|23
|Premier League total scores after week 26
|Lawro
|185
|Guests
|153
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Luton 0-3 Millwall
Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Millwall to win the replay
Pleat's prediction: 2-2 "and the replay will favour Millwall"
Arsenal 0-1 Blackburn
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Pleat's prediction: 3-0
MK Dons 1-3 Barnsley
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Pleat's prediction: 1-0
Oldham 2-2 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Pleat's prediction: 0-2
SUNDAY
Chelsea 4-0 Brentford
Lawro's prediction: 3-0 and Chelsea to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the fifth round
Pleat's prediction: 5-1
Man City 4-0 Leeds Utd
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Pleat's prediction: 3-0
Liverpool 5-0 Swansea (Premier League)
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Pleat's prediction: 2-1
Huddersfield 1-4 Wigan
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Pleat's prediction: 1-2
MONDAY
Man Utd 2-1 Reading
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Pleat's prediction: 4-2
|Lawro v Guests (Premier League games only)
|P26
|W14
|D4
|L8
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|11
|Kevin Sinfield
|10
|Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
|8
|Wretch 32, Mo Farah
|7.11 (average)
|Lawro
|7
|James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
|6
|Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
|5
|Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
|4
|Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
|Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
|3
|Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
|2
|Dani King, Paul Reid
|1
|Carl Froch
Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).
Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man Utd
|26
|21
|5
|0
|68
|0
|2.
|Arsenal
|26
|17
|6
|3
|57
|+3
|3.
|Man City
|26
|16
|8
|2
|56
|-1
|4.
|Everton
|26
|16
|7
|3
|55
|+2
|5.
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|8
|2
|53
|-2
|6.
|Tottenham
|26
|12
|8
|6
|44
|-2
|7.
|QPR
|26
|13
|5
|8
|44
|+13
|8.
|Liverpool
|26
|10
|10
|6
|40
|+1
|9.
|Newcastle
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|+7
|10.
|Sunderland
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34
|+3
|11.
|Stoke
|26
|8
|9
|9
|33
|-1
|12.
|West Brom
|26
|7
|4
|15
|25
|-4
|13
|Wigan
|26
|7
|4
|15
|25
|+6
|14
|West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|-3
|15.
|Fulham
|26
|6
|4
|16
|22
|-3
|16.
|Southampton
|26
|7
|1
|18
|22
|-1
|17.
|Swansea
|26
|4
|8
|14
|20
|-10
|18.
|Aston Villa
|26
|4
|7
|15
|19
|-1
|19.
|Norwich
|26
|4
|5
|17
|17
|-5
|20.
|Reading
|25
|3
|7
|15
|16
|-2
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.