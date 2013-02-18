Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the weekend games in the FA Cup and Premier League is legendary former Luton boss David Pleat, who twice reached the FA Cup semi-finals with the Hatters, in 1985 and 1994, and lost the 1987 final with Tottenham.

PredictionsScoreLawroPleat
SATURDAY
Luton v Millwall0-31-12-2
Arsenal v Blackburn0-12-03-0
MK Dons v Barnsley1-31-21-0
Oldham v Everton2-20-20-2
SUNDAY
Chelsea v Brentford4-03-05-1
Man City v Leeds Utd4-02-03-0
Huddersfield v Wigan1-42-11-2
Liverpool v Swansea5-02-12-1
MONDAY
Man Utd v Reading2-12-04-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro took on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Lawro got four results right, with one perfect score, and his score of six was smashed by Hogan, who scored 10 (six results, with two perfect scores) to move joint second on the guest leaderboard despite admitting to not knowing much about football.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

FA Cup total scores after third and fourth round
Guests29
Lawro23
Premier League total scores after week 26
Lawro185
Guests153

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Luton 0-3 Millwall

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Millwall to win the replay

Pleat's prediction: 2-2 "and the replay will favour Millwall"

Match report

Arsenal 0-1 Blackburn

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 3-0

Match report

MK Dons 1-3 Barnsley

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Pleat's prediction: 1-0

Match report

Oldham 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pleat's prediction: 0-2

Match report

SUNDAY

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0 and Chelsea to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the fifth round

Pleat's prediction: 5-1

Match report

Man City 4-0 Leeds Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea (Premier League)

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pleat's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Huddersfield 1-4 Wigan

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pleat's prediction: 1-2

Match report

MONDAY

Man Utd 2-1 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 4-2

Match report

Lawro and David Pleat were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests (Premier League games only)
P26W14D4L8
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
11Kevin Sinfield
10Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
8Wretch 32, Mo Farah
7.11 (average)Lawro
7James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
6Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
5Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
4Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
3Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
2Dani King, Paul Reid
1Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd262150680
2.Arsenal26176357+3
3.Man City26168256-1
4.Everton26167355+2
5.Chelsea25158253-2
6.Tottenham26128644-2
7.QPR26135844+13
8.Liverpool261010640+1
9.Newcastle26108838+7
10.Sunderland26811734+3
11.Stoke2689933-1
12.West Brom26741525-4
13Wigan26741525+6
14West Ham26661424-3
15.Fulham26641622-3
16.Southampton26711822-1
17.Swansea26481420-10
18.Aston Villa26471519-1
19.Norwich26451717-5
20. Reading25371516-2

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Find out more

