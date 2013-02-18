Mark Lawrenson's FA Cup and Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the weekend games in the FA Cup and Premier League is legendary former Luton boss David Pleat, who twice reached the FA Cup semi-finals with the Hatters, in 1985 and 1994, and lost the 1987 final with Tottenham.

Predictions Score Lawro Pleat SATURDAY Luton v Millwall 0-3 1-1 2-2 Arsenal v Blackburn 0-1 2-0 3-0 MK Dons v Barnsley 1-3 1-2 1-0 Oldham v Everton 2-2 0-2 0-2 SUNDAY Chelsea v Brentford 4-0 3-0 5-1 Man City v Leeds Utd 4-0 2-0 3-0 Huddersfield v Wigan 1-4 2-1 1-2 Liverpool v Swansea 5-0 2-1 2-1 MONDAY Man Utd v Reading 2-1 2-0 4-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro took on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Lawro got four results right, with one perfect score, and his score of six was smashed by Hogan, who scored 10 (six results, with two perfect scores) to move joint second on the guest leaderboard despite admitting to not knowing much about football.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

FA Cup total scores after third and fourth round Guests 29 Lawro 23

Premier League total scores after week 26 Lawro 185 Guests 153

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Luton 0-3 Millwall

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Millwall to win the replay

Pleat's prediction: 2-2 "and the replay will favour Millwall"

Arsenal 0-1 Blackburn

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 3-0

MK Dons 1-3 Barnsley

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Pleat's prediction: 1-0

Oldham 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pleat's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0 and Chelsea to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the fifth round

Pleat's prediction: 5-1

Man City 4-0 Leeds Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 3-0

Liverpool 5-0 Swansea (Premier League)

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pleat's prediction: 2-1

Huddersfield 1-4 Wigan

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Pleat's prediction: 1-2

MONDAY

Man Utd 2-1 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pleat's prediction: 4-2

Lawro v Guests (Premier League games only) P26 W14 D4 L8

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 11 Kevin Sinfield 10 Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan 8 Wretch 32, Mo Farah 7.11 (average) Lawro 7 James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic 6 Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson 5 Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford 4 Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini Michael Vaughan, Justin Young 3 Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton 2 Dani King, Paul Reid 1 Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 26 21 5 0 68 0 2. Arsenal 26 17 6 3 57 +3 3. Man City 26 16 8 2 56 -1 4. Everton 26 16 7 3 55 +2 5. Chelsea 25 15 8 2 53 -2 6. Tottenham 26 12 8 6 44 -2 7. QPR 26 13 5 8 44 +13 8. Liverpool 26 10 10 6 40 +1 9. Newcastle 26 10 8 8 38 +7 10. Sunderland 26 8 11 7 34 +3 11. Stoke 26 8 9 9 33 -1 12. West Brom 26 7 4 15 25 -4 13 Wigan 26 7 4 15 25 +6 14 West Ham 26 6 6 14 24 -3 15. Fulham 26 6 4 16 22 -3 16. Southampton 26 7 1 18 22 -1 17. Swansea 26 4 8 14 20 -10 18. Aston Villa 26 4 7 15 19 -1 19. Norwich 26 4 5 17 17 -5 20. Reading 25 3 7 15 16 -2

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

