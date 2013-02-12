Uefa Regions Cup: Jersey's Craig Culkin names England squad

Jersey boss Craig Culkin has named an 18-man squad to represent England in the Uefa Regions Cup in San Marino next month.

Defender Stuart Andre, who is away travelling and missed the is among those recalled.

Ben Gallichan is also included but teenager Jay Giles misses out because he is too young under tournament rules.

The Jersey Football Combination won the right to wear the Three Lions after

Past England representatives 2010/2011 - Guernsey County League (eliminated in Intermediary Round) 2008/2009 - Southern Amateur League (eliminated in Intermediary Round) 2006/2007 - Isle of Man League (eliminated in Intermediary Round) 2004/2005 - Mid-Cheshire League (won Preliminary Round group then eliminated in Intermediary Round) 2002/2003 - Kent League (eliminated in Preliminary Round)

They beat other leagues from around the country and overcame the Isle of Man in the final in April.

Jersey, in the guise of England, will face amateur representative sides from Northern Ireland (Eastern Region), Ireland (Leinster and Munster) and the hosts in Intermediary Round Group Six.

The winners of the group will qualify for the final stage of the competition, something which England's representatives have never achieved.

Tournament organisers have confirmed San Marino's main stadium, Stadio di Serravalle, will be used for three of the six matches.

Jersey's clash with the hosts will be played there just 12 days before England's World Cup qualifier against the San Marino national side at the same venue.

There will be live coverage of the Uefa Regions Cup Group Six on BBC Radio Jersey.

JERSEY SQUAD

Craig Fletcher, Jimmy Styles, James Scott, Jack Cannon, Stuart Andre, James Queree, Luke Campbell, Russell Le Feuvre, Jay Reid, Luke Watson, Chris Andrews, Ben Gallichan, Aaron Parkinson, Charlie Petulla, Ross Crick, Joe Murphy, Craig Russell and Jamie Savory.