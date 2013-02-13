Sheffield United sign Dominic Poleon on loan from Leeds

Sheffield United have signed Leeds United striker Dominic Poleon on loan until the end of the season.

The deal for the 19-year-old, who recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Leeds, extends to cover the play-offs if necessary.

Poleon spent time on loan with League One Bury earlier this season, scoring twice in eight games.

"Dominic is raw and unpredictable but very quick," Blades manager Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He can get in behind the back of people and he can get a goal. We just feel he can add a little bit extra from the bench or even start."