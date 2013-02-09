Dungannon stunned by Blues revival
- From the section Football
Linfield come from a goal down to overpower Dungannon Swifts 4-1 in the Irish Premiership match at Stangmore Park.
Ryan Harpur put the Swifts into the lead but Linfield scored through Brian McCaul, Gary Browne, Philip Lowry and Mark McAllister.
Champions Linfield are 15 points behind runaway league leaders Cliftonville
