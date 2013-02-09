Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Rangers 4-0 Queen's Park

Rangers bounced back from their defeat by Dundee United with a comfortable win over Queen's Park that moved them 22 points clear in the Third Division.

The home side had several chances to score in the first half but could not find a way past Spiders' Neil Parry.

Ian Black broke the deadlock when he volleyed home a Barrie McKay cross.

Northern Irish striker Andy Little tapped home Rangers' second, then Dean Shiels converted a Lee Wallace cut-back and Little curled home a fourth.

Rangers made three changes from the side beaten by United in the Scottish Cup for the visit of Queen's Park.

Anestis Argyriou made his first appearance since December and Chris Hegarty and McKay also started the top-of-the-table match.

Ross Perry and Francisco Sandaza missed out through injury and Sebastien Faure was dropped to the bench, while skipper Lee McCulloch remained on the sidelines.

Rangers showed the first signs of applying pressure on their visitors when Little surged into the box only to fire just wide.

David Templeton then turned on the edge of the area and hooked a shot narrowly over the crossbar.

The home side continued to press for the opener and Shiels forced an impressive point-blank save from Parry.

At the other end Aidan Connolly's 25-yard curling free-kick was comfortably smothered by Neil Alexander.

The woodwork prevented Rangers from taking the lead just before the break when Emilson Cribari's header crashed off the post after he rose to met Templeton's free-kick.

Parry then came to the rescue again with a superb double save to deny Shiels and Templeton as the first half ended goalless.

The goalkeeper was called into action early in the second half to block Hutton's effort, before Shiels pounced on the loose ball and dragged wide.

The pressure paid off for Rangers five minutes after the restart when McKay was released down the left flank by Wallace before providing the cross for Black to volley home.

Templeton then tried his luck with an audacious strike from 30 yards that sailed inches past the upright.

The second goal came after 63 minutes when good build-up play was capped off by Shiels squaring to Little for a simple finish from close range.

Shiels finally had the net bulging with 12 minutes to go when he ran onto Wallace's cut-back to side-foot past Parry and wrap up the points.

Little then put the gloss on the win with a minute remaining when he coolly curled past Parry after Wallace was again the provider.

Rangers: Alexander, Argyriou, Hegarty, Emilson Cribari, Wallace, McKay (Aird 73), Black, Hutton, Templeton (Mitchell 83), Little, Shiels (Crawford 80). Subs Not Used: Gallagher, Faure.

Booked: Templeton, Argyriou.

Goals: Black 50, Little 63, Shiels 78, Little 89.

Queen's Park: Parry, Little, Brough, Keenan (Burns 69), Robertson, Quinn (Shankland 90), Connolly, Anderson, McParland, Spittal (Urquhart 59), Longworth. Subs Not Used: Lochhead, Bradley.

Booked: Connolly, Robertson, McParland.

Attendance: 46,104

Referee: George Salmond