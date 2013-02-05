Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy McKay looks set to earn his first Northern Ireland cap in Wednesday's friendly against Malta.

McKay, who is eligible for Northern Ireland because his father's parents are from Belfast, has scored 21 goals for the Scottish Premier League club this season.

The 24-year-old started his career at Leicester City's academy before a two-year spell at Northampton Town but his career only really took off after moving to the Scottish club in 2011.