McKay aims to impress NI boss O'Neill

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy McKay looks set to earn his first Northern Ireland cap in Wednesday's friendly against Malta.

McKay, who is eligible for Northern Ireland because his father's parents are from Belfast, has scored 21 goals for the Scottish Premier League club this season.

The 24-year-old started his career at Leicester City's academy before a two-year spell at Northampton Town but his career only really took off after moving to the Scottish club in 2011.

Top videos

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How Troy Deeney's psychologist helps him get 'in the zone'

Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could Mark Chapman make it as an NFL kicker?

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship

  • From the section News
Video

WSL highlights: Yeovil Town 0-7 Arsenal

Video

Cipriani omitted because of form - England boss Jones

Video

How Louise Minchin & others caught the triathlon bug

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you