Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures was former England rugby union captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

Chelsea fan Dallaglio will have been disappointed after tipping his team to beat Newcastle only to see the Blues suffer a 3-2 defeat in a thrilling encounter at St James' Park on Saturday.

PredictionsScoreLawro Dallaglio
SATURDAY
QPR v Norwich0-02-01-0
Arsenal v Stoke1-03-02-1
Everton v Aston Villa3-32-13-0
Newcastle v Chelsea3-21-11-3
Reading v Sunderland2-11-12-2
West Ham v Swansea1-02-02-0
Wigan v Southampton2-22-12-1
Fulham v Man Utd0-11-21-2
SUNDAY
West Brom v Tottenham0-11-11-1
Man City v Liverpool2-21-13-1

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

For the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro took on Total Nonstop Action wrestling star Magnus.

Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of four was narrowly beaten by Magnus (five results, with no perfect scores).

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

Premier League total scores after week 24
Lawro175
Guests140

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

QPR 0-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Arsenal 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Match report

Everton 3-3 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Newcastle 3-2 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Reading 2-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

West Ham 1-0 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Match report

Wigan 2-2 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Fulham 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Match report

SUNDAY

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Man City 2-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Match report

Lawro v Guests
P24W13D4L7
GUEST LEADERBOARDSCORE
Kevin Sinfield11
Luke Campbell10
Devlin10
Wretch 328
Mo Farah8
Lawro7.29 (average)
James Arthur7
Dave Brailsford7
Example7
Goran Ivanisevic7
Joe Calzaghe6
Guy Mowbray6
Andy Murray6
Peter Reid6
Steve Wilson6
Lethal Bizzle5
Magnus5
Natalie Lowe5
Joanna Rowsell5
Greg Rutherford5
Darren Farley4
Marco Gabbiadini4
Michael Vaughan4
Justin Young4
Russell Brand3
Jonny Brownlee3
Stephanie Houghton3
Dani King2
Paul Reid2
Carl Froch1

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19 and 23).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLFAGDPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd241950486+42620
2.Arsenal2416533914+2553+4
3.Man City2415724213+2952-1
4.Everton2415723812+2652+1
5.Chelsea2314724213+2949-2
6.Tottenham2412663117+1442-2
7.QPR2411582928+138+13
8.Liverpool249962821+736-1
9.Newcastle2410683024+636+6
10.Sunderland248972629-332+1
11.Stoke247982528-330-1
12.West Brom2473142635-924-3
13.Fulham2464142034-1422-1
14.Southampton2471161937-1822+2
15.Wigan2464141838-2022+3
16.West Ham2456132132-1121-3
17.Swansea2448121835-1720-9
18.Aston Villa2437141739-2216+1
19.Reading2336141837-1915-2
20. Norwich2435161639-2314-6

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

Find out more

