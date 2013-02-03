Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures was former England rugby union captain Lawrence Dallaglio.
Chelsea fan Dallaglio will have been disappointed after tipping his team to beat Newcastle only to see the Blues suffer a 3-2 defeat in a thrilling encounter at St James' Park on Saturday.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Dallaglio
|SATURDAY
|QPR v Norwich
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Arsenal v Stoke
|1-0
|3-0
|2-1
|Everton v Aston Villa
|3-3
|2-1
|3-0
|Newcastle v Chelsea
|3-2
|1-1
|1-3
|Reading v Sunderland
|2-1
|1-1
|2-2
|West Ham v Swansea
|1-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Wigan v Southampton
|2-2
|2-1
|2-1
|Fulham v Man Utd
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|SUNDAY
|West Brom v Tottenham
|0-1
|1-1
|1-1
|Man City v Liverpool
|2-2
|1-1
|3-1
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
For the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro took on Total Nonstop Action wrestling star Magnus.
Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of four was narrowly beaten by Magnus (five results, with no perfect scores).
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).
|Premier League total scores after week 24
|Lawro
|175
|Guests
|140
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
QPR 0-0 Norwich
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Everton 3-3 Aston Villa
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Newcastle 3-2 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Reading 2-1 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
West Ham 1-0 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Wigan 2-2 Southampton
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Fulham 0-1 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
SUNDAY
West Brom 0-1 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
|Lawro v Guests
|P24
|W13
|D4
|L7
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Kevin Sinfield
|11
|Luke Campbell
|10
|Devlin
|10
|Wretch 32
|8
|Mo Farah
|8
|Lawro
|7.29 (average)
|James Arthur
|7
|Dave Brailsford
|7
|Example
|7
|Goran Ivanisevic
|7
|Joe Calzaghe
|6
|Guy Mowbray
|6
|Andy Murray
|6
|Peter Reid
|6
|Steve Wilson
|6
|Lethal Bizzle
|5
|Magnus
|5
|Natalie Lowe
|5
|Joanna Rowsell
|5
|Greg Rutherford
|5
|Darren Farley
|4
|Marco Gabbiadini
|4
|Michael Vaughan
|4
|Justin Young
|4
|Russell Brand
|3
|Jonny Brownlee
|3
|Stephanie Houghton
|3
|Dani King
|2
|Paul Reid
|2
|Carl Froch
|1
Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).
Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19 and 23).
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man Utd
|24
|19
|5
|0
|48
|6
|+42
|62
|0
|2.
|Arsenal
|24
|16
|5
|3
|39
|14
|+25
|53
|+4
|3.
|Man City
|24
|15
|7
|2
|42
|13
|+29
|52
|-1
|4.
|Everton
|24
|15
|7
|2
|38
|12
|+26
|52
|+1
|5.
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|7
|2
|42
|13
|+29
|49
|-2
|6.
|Tottenham
|24
|12
|6
|6
|31
|17
|+14
|42
|-2
|7.
|QPR
|24
|11
|5
|8
|29
|28
|+1
|38
|+13
|8.
|Liverpool
|24
|9
|9
|6
|28
|21
|+7
|36
|-1
|9.
|Newcastle
|24
|10
|6
|8
|30
|24
|+6
|36
|+6
|10.
|Sunderland
|24
|8
|9
|7
|26
|29
|-3
|32
|+1
|11.
|Stoke
|24
|7
|9
|8
|25
|28
|-3
|30
|-1
|12.
|West Brom
|24
|7
|3
|14
|26
|35
|-9
|24
|-3
|13.
|Fulham
|24
|6
|4
|14
|20
|34
|-14
|22
|-1
|14.
|Southampton
|24
|7
|1
|16
|19
|37
|-18
|22
|+2
|15.
|Wigan
|24
|6
|4
|14
|18
|38
|-20
|22
|+3
|16.
|West Ham
|24
|5
|6
|13
|21
|32
|-11
|21
|-3
|17.
|Swansea
|24
|4
|8
|12
|18
|35
|-17
|20
|-9
|18.
|Aston Villa
|24
|3
|7
|14
|17
|39
|-22
|16
|+1
|19.
|Reading
|23
|3
|6
|14
|18
|37
|-19
|15
|-2
|20.
|Norwich
|24
|3
|5
|16
|16
|39
|-23
|14
|-6
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.