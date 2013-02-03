Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures was former England rugby union captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

Chelsea fan Dallaglio will have been disappointed after tipping his team to beat Newcastle only to see the Blues suffer a 3-2 defeat in a thrilling encounter at St James' Park on Saturday.

Predictions Score Lawro Dallaglio SATURDAY QPR v Norwich 0-0 2-0 1-0 Arsenal v Stoke 1-0 3-0 2-1 Everton v Aston Villa 3-3 2-1 3-0 Newcastle v Chelsea 3-2 1-1 1-3 Reading v Sunderland 2-1 1-1 2-2 West Ham v Swansea 1-0 2-0 2-0 Wigan v Southampton 2-2 2-1 2-1 Fulham v Man Utd 0-1 1-2 1-2 SUNDAY West Brom v Tottenham 0-1 1-1 1-1 Man City v Liverpool 2-2 1-1 3-1

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

For the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro took on Total Nonstop Action wrestling star Magnus.

Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of four was narrowly beaten by Magnus (five results, with no perfect scores).

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

Premier League total scores after week 24 Lawro 175 Guests 140

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

QPR 0-0 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Everton 3-3 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle 3-2 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Reading 2-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

West Ham 1-0 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 2-2 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fulham 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Man City 2-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Lawro v Guests P24 W13 D4 L7

GUEST LEADERBOARD SCORE Kevin Sinfield 11 Luke Campbell 10 Devlin 10 Wretch 32 8 Mo Farah 8 Lawro 7.29 (average) James Arthur 7 Dave Brailsford 7 Example 7 Goran Ivanisevic 7 Joe Calzaghe 6 Guy Mowbray 6 Andy Murray 6 Peter Reid 6 Steve Wilson 6 Lethal Bizzle 5 Magnus 5 Natalie Lowe 5 Joanna Rowsell 5 Greg Rutherford 5 Darren Farley 4 Marco Gabbiadini 4 Michael Vaughan 4 Justin Young 4 Russell Brand 3 Jonny Brownlee 3 Stephanie Houghton 3 Dani King 2 Paul Reid 2 Carl Froch 1

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19 and 23).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L F A GD PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 24 19 5 0 48 6 +42 62 0 2. Arsenal 24 16 5 3 39 14 +25 53 +4 3. Man City 24 15 7 2 42 13 +29 52 -1 4. Everton 24 15 7 2 38 12 +26 52 +1 5. Chelsea 23 14 7 2 42 13 +29 49 -2 6. Tottenham 24 12 6 6 31 17 +14 42 -2 7. QPR 24 11 5 8 29 28 +1 38 +13 8. Liverpool 24 9 9 6 28 21 +7 36 -1 9. Newcastle 24 10 6 8 30 24 +6 36 +6 10. Sunderland 24 8 9 7 26 29 -3 32 +1 11. Stoke 24 7 9 8 25 28 -3 30 -1 12. West Brom 24 7 3 14 26 35 -9 24 -3 13. Fulham 24 6 4 14 20 34 -14 22 -1 14. Southampton 24 7 1 16 19 37 -18 22 +2 15. Wigan 24 6 4 14 18 38 -20 22 +3 16. West Ham 24 5 6 13 21 32 -11 21 -3 17. Swansea 24 4 8 12 18 35 -17 20 -9 18. Aston Villa 24 3 7 14 17 39 -22 16 +1 19. Reading 23 3 6 14 18 37 -19 15 -2 20. Norwich 24 3 5 16 16 39 -23 14 -6

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

