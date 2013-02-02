Guernsey FC's Chessington and Hook United clash is called off

Guernsey FC face even more fixture congestion after Saturday's Combined Counties League Premier Division clash with Chessington and Hook United was called off.

Footes Lane has not recovered from rain which hit the island last month

Guernsey have played just one home game since December as the bad weather plays havoc with their schedule.

Boss Tony Vance after visiting the ground earlier in the week.

"We've only had six home games which is incredible considering we're in February," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"Being so many games behind we need to get three points every single time to try and get ourselves back in the mix."

Guernsey are sixth in the table, 12 points off top with six games in hand.