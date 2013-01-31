Hearts: Carrick, Hamilton and McHattie sign new deals

Hearts trio Dale Carrick, Jack Hamilton and Kevin McHattie have signed new contracts with the club.

Goalkeeper Hamilton and forward Carrick have signed up until 2014 until while full-back McHattie is contracted until the following year.

The players' agent told BBC Scotland: "The boys are thrilled to have their long-term futures at Hearts sorted out.

"It's the best place for a young player to play in Scotland just now and they look forward to a successful future."