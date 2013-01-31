Norwich sign Luciano Becchio and Steve Morison joins Leeds

Media playback is not supported on this device Becchio scores against Wolves

Norwich have signed striker Luciano Becchio from Leeds with forward Steve Morison heading to the Championship side in a swap deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Canaries, who will also pay an undisclosed fee, having spent five years at Elland Road.

"I cannot wait to play my first game for Norwich," said Becchio, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"I am happy about having the chance to play in the Premier League. It is great for me personally and for my career."

The Argentine, who still had a year and a half remaining on his Leeds deal, made more than 200 appearances and scored 86 times for the Yorkshire side.

"I spoke to Robert Snodgrass and Jonny Howson [former Leeds team-mates] about Norwich and they both had really good things to say about the club and the city."

Wales international Morison, 29, joined Norwich from Millwall in 2011. The former non-league striker scored 12 goals in 59 appearances for the Carrow Road outfit.

"I'm absolutely delighted that we've been able to bring Steve in," said Leeds manager Neil Warnock.

"Even before Luciano put in his transfer request we had enquired about Steve - he was at the top of my list in January to bring in - and I can't tell you how delighted I am."

"Steve meets all the requirements of the striker we've been looking to bring in. For me, he is a player who has everything. He can score goals from anywhere - whether it's 25 yards or a tap-in - he has pace, and he has all the attributes you want."