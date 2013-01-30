Coutinho wonderful talent - Rodgers
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says new signing Philippe Coutinho is a "wonderful talent" after completing his £8.5m signing from Inter Milan.
Rodgers was speaking after his side drew drew 2-2 with Arsenal.
Liverpool remain one place and three points behind the Gunners in seventh.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired