Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says their second-half effort was "too little, too late" after falling to a 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Newcastle.

Papiss Cisse and Yohan Cabaye put the visitors ahead during an "edgy" first half and despite a "relentless" effort in the second period Christian Benteke's penalty was not enough for the Villans.

The defeat sees Aston Villa slip into the relegation zone having collected just two points from their last seven Premier League games.