Too little, too late - Lambert

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert says their second-half effort was "too little, too late" after falling to a 2-1 Premier League home defeat by Newcastle.

Papiss Cisse and Yohan Cabaye put the visitors ahead during an "edgy" first half and despite a "relentless" effort in the second period Christian Benteke's penalty was not enough for the Villans.

The defeat sees Aston Villa slip into the relegation zone having collected just two points from their last seven Premier League games.

Top videos

Video

Too little, too late - Lambert

Video

It's been an unbelievable day - Yates on Vuelta a Espana win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights - Norrie victory seals Davis Cup tie for GB

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Robben nets spectacular volley in Bayern win

Video

Highlights: Sancho shines in Dortmund win

Video

'Serena umpire' Ramos punishes Cilic after racquet smash

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kipchoge smashes marathon world record in Berlin

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

West Ham win best birthday gift - Pellegrini

Video

Everton didn't play with enough quality to win - Silva

Video

Brownlee disqualification explained

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you