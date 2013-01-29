QPR defender Anton Ferdinand completes loan move to Bursaspor

Anton Ferdinand

Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand has completed a loan move to Turkish club Bursaspor.

Ferdinand, 27, will spend the remainder of the season in Turkey before reviewing his position in the summer.

He joined QPR from Sunderland in 2011 but, after impressing last season, has struggled for a first-team place this term.

The former West Ham United player has not started a league match since the defeat against West Brom on Boxing Day.

Ferdinand, who did play in Saturday's 4-2 FA Cup defeat by MK Dons, joins former England goalkeeper Scott Carson at Bursaspor.

In September Chelsea captain John Terry was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing Ferdinand in Rangers' 1-0 win at Loftus Road in October 2011.

Rangers manager Harry Redknapp is keen to add new faces before Thursday's transfer deadline and will also lose Ryan Nelsen, who will take over as Toronto coach, this week.