York 1-4 Morecambe

Morecambe cruised to victory at York on their first ever visit to Bootham Crescent in the Football League.

Lewis Alessandra fired the Shrimps ahead, but Nick Fenton felled Chris Smith in the box to allow Jason Walker to level from the penalty spot.

Kevin Ellison pounced upon Minstermen keeper Michael Ingham's mistake to tap in and put the visitors back in front.

Jack Redshaw then wrapped up the three points by calmly slotting home before finishing when through on goal.

They were Redshaw's ninth and 10th goals of the season, and helped Morecambe move up to 12th, while York drop down one place to 17th.

York City manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio York:

"Second half we've had two unbelievable chances to go two one up and we haven't taken them again and then we've been punished.

"The fourth goal, just the lad getting between my two centre halves is diabolical.

"The last 20 minutes has been awful and another game where we should have got something out of it."

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Our away performances have been quite good. The league is tight and there are always little things that happen within games that sway it either way.

"I think we've been a little bit unlucky on our travels of late, but we got a bit of luck at Dagenham.

"We've come to York, knowing we're coming up against a good side, with a game plan. We've carried it out and come away worthy winners."