Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool sign Chelsea striker for undisclosed fee

Liverpool have announced the signing of Chelsea and England striker Daniel Sturridge for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm humbled and happy to be here," the 23-year-old told liverpoolfc.com. "I've not signed here to play for a couple of years and then move on.

"I've signed to be here for as long as possible. It's a humongous club - for me, one of the biggest in the world."

Daniel Sturridge stats England (2011-present): 4 caps, 0 goals Bolton Wanderers (loan 2011): 12 Premier League appearances, 8 goals Chelsea (2009-present): 96 appearances in all competitions, 24 goals Manchester City (2006-09): 32 appearances in all competitions, 6 goals.

Sturridge had three years at Manchester City before joining Chelsea in 2009, and was loaned to Bolton in 2011.

He said of his Anfield move: "To have the fans and world-class players we have here is amazing."

Sturridge, who has made only one Premier League start in an injury-affected season, is believed to have had a medical at Liverpool last month.

He insisted Reds manager Brendan Rodgers had not guaranteed him a central striking role - an issue that was reportedly behind his desire to leave Chelsea.

Sturridge added: "I see myself as a striker. I think I perform best there because my attributes, I believe, are used best as a central striker.

"But I have played on the wing and have learned a lot doing so.

"I'd never refuse to play in that position and I've never demanded to play up front, either.

"For me, whatever the manager wants me to do I will do it and work as hard as I can for the club and the fans.

"I'll try to put a smile on the fans' faces and try to bring some success to the club - it would be amazing."

Rodgers said: "I have known Daniel since he was 12 at Coventry and then coming through the ranks at Man City. He can score, he has pace and power. He is also hungry and what we need at Liverpool is players hungry to do well.

"He recognises this might be his chance at a big club and he has to produce. I am looking forward to working with him."

Rodgers was keen to add to his striking options after letting Andy Carroll join West Ham on loan in August and then missing out on former Fulham striker Clint Dempsey as the summer window closed.

Sturridge scored 13 times in all competitions for Chelsea last season, including 11 in the Premier League.

But a hamstring injury has limited his opportunities this campaign and he has not featured for the European champions since the 2-1 defeat at West Brom on 17 November.

The forward started his career at Coventry City before being bought by Manchester City in 2003 as a 13-year-old in a deal worth an initial £50,000. He finished as the top scorer as City lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2008.

Sturridge made 32 appearances for Manchester City and scored six goals before moving to Chelsea.

At the end of January 2011, the Blues sent him on loan to Bolton. His eight goals in 12 Premier League games helped Wanderers ensure another season in the Premier League.

His impressive spell at the Reebok raised his profile, and against Sweden in November of that year Sturridge was awarded the first of his four England caps.

Sturridge gained further international experience last summer when he was a key member of the Great Britain team at the Olympic Games, scoring twice for Stuart Pearce's side.

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre said: "Daniel is somebody we've always had in our sights and somebody the manager has had huge interest in right from the start.

"I'm very pleased that we've got the right player and the right deal."