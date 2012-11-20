Chesterfield sign Jay O'Shea and Conor Townsend

Jay O'Shea

Chesterfield have signed MK Dons winger Jay O'Shea and Hull City left-back Conor Townsend on loan.

O'Shea, 24, who joined the Dons from Birmingham in July 2011, has moved to the Proact Stadium until 5 January.

Townsend, 19, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Grimsby Town, has signed a one-month loan with the League Two side.

Both players could make their debut for Paul Cook's team in Tuesday's home match with Cheltenham.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you