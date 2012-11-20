Chesterfield sign Jay O'Shea and Conor Townsend

Chesterfield have signed MK Dons winger Jay O'Shea and Hull City left-back Conor Townsend on loan.

O'Shea, 24, who joined the Dons from Birmingham in July 2011, has moved to the Proact Stadium until 5 January.

Townsend, 19, who spent the majority of last season on loan at Grimsby Town, has signed a one-month loan with the League Two side.

Both players could make their debut for Paul Cook's team in Tuesday's home match with Cheltenham.