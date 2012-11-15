AVB wants north London spectacle

Manager Andre Villas-Boas says he hopes Tottenham and Arsenal put on a "spectacle" when they face each other in Saturday's north London derby at the Emirates.

Last season the two sides played out a seven-goal thriller, with Arsenal winning 5-2 after going 2-0 down within the first 35 minutes.

Villas-Boas also talks about Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impressive overhead kick in Wednesday's friendly against England, saying the goalscorer proved he is "incomparable" to other players.

