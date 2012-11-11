Allardyce praises 'outstanding' victory

Manager Sam Allardyce praises West Ham's "outstanding" 1-0 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

Kevin Nolan's first-half goal against his former club gave the visitors all three points, and Allardyce, who was sacked by Newcastle in 2008, says he was pleased the forward was on the scoresheet at his old stomping ground.

Hammers on-loan striker Andy Carroll also returned to his former club and Allardyce admits it was "difficult" for him to come back to a club that he loves.

