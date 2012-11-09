Man United: Hernandez & Rooney will get 20 goals apiece - Ferguson

Robin van Persie and Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United have enough attacking firepower to avoid losing successive Premier League titles on goal difference.

And he reckons Javier Hernandez and Wayne Rooney will both score 20 goals plus - in addition to the contribution of current top-scorer Robin van Persie.

United lost the title last season to Manchester City's superior goals tally.

United's scoring stars Robin van Persie (11)

Javier Hernandez (6)

Wayne Rooney (3)

Tom Cleverley (2)

Rafael Da Silva (2)

Jonny Evans (2)

Patrice Evra (2)

Ryan Giggs (2)

Shinji Kagawa (2)

Nani (2) Goals in all competitions this season

Ferguson insists United have a balanced strike force, and said: "I don't expect us to lose on goal difference again."

Van Persie has scored 11 goals in 14 matches in all competitions since his summer move from Arsenal - but Ferguson believes United have not become over-dependant on him.

"I don't think it's a problem relying on Robin," he said.

"The way Javier has started this season, I'm certain he will get to 20 goals plus.

"Wazza will get there too, he'll get 20 goals plus I'm sure. It's a healthy combination we've got there."

Champions City scored 93 goals to United's 89 last season, while Roberto Mancini's men also conceded four fewer.

But Ferguson's side - who also have Danny Welbeck in a four-man strike force - have scored more than any other top-flight side this season - 26 goals in their opening 10 Premier League matches - with Van Persie netting eight.

The Premier League leaders, who have sealed qualification for the Champions League knockout stage with two group matches remaining, have won every game where the Dutchman has scored.

Van Persie, 29, was named on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League tie in Braga, where United trailed 1-0 before he was introduced to equalise and inspire a 3-1 victory.