Morgan proud to captain Leicester

Leicester City defender Wes Morgan tells BBC East Midlands Today of his pride at being made club captain.

Morgan has been an ever present for the Foxes in the Championship this season and will again lead the side in Saturday's local derby against Nottingham Forest.

