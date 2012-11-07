MK Dons sign Crystal Palace's Ibra Sekajja on loan

MK Dons have signed Crystal Palace striker Ibra Sekajja on a youth loan running up to and including 1 January.

The 20-year-old is available for Wednesday night's League One visit of Leyton Orient.

He will be eligible for the second round of the FA Cup, should the Dons get through their first-round replay against Cambridge City.

"We have been looking at Ibra for some time now," boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He's exactly what we need in the team at the moment - he is young, fearless and fast."

Ugandan-born Sekajja has scored once in three appearances for Palace and had a short loan spell at Kettering last season.