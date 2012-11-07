Edgar Davids: Torquay boss says fame influenced referee

Torquay boss Martin Ling says the reputation of Barnet midfielder Edgar Davids affected the referee's decisions in their

The former Netherlands star returned to the Bees line-up to face Torquay.

"I don't want to criticise the referee, but it seemed any time you touched Mr Davids it was going to be a free-kick," Ling told BBC Radio Devon.

"Sometimes reputation goes before you, but I think they had the edge of the decisions today."

Davids' career 1991-96: Ajax

Ajax 1996-97: AC Milan

AC Milan 1997-2004: Juventus

Juventus 2004: Barcelona (loan)

Barcelona (loan) 2004-05: Inter Milan

Inter Milan 2005-07: Tottenham

Tottenham 2007-08: Ajax

Ajax 2010: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Apps: 419

419 Goals: 32

Davids, who won 74 caps as well as playing for Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, last month.

And despite the 39-year-old's inclusion in the Barnet line-up after being on the bench for the 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Oxford, Ling felt his side should have come away from Underhill with a win.

"It's a disappointing result," Ling said.

"When we have a poor performance, I'm the first to speak out and I thought Saturday was, but tonight I thought it was a 1-0 ambush.

"In the first half we had all the play, asked an awful lot of questions and didn't get the goal.

"Last year we came here and ambushed them, this year they've ambushed us and got the goal when never looking like scoring."