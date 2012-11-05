Leeds United defender Tom Lees temporarily blinded in one eye

Leeds United defender Tom Lees was temporarily blinded in one eye in an incident in Friday's draw at Brighton.

The 21-year-old, who suffered the injury in the first half of the match at the Amex, is a doubt for Tuesday's trip to Burnley.

Manager Neil Warnock said: "Tom got a nasty finger in his face. He couldn't see out of one eye and it blinded him for a bit.

"He went to hospital and it's a worry for us."

Last week Lees was one of 11 people to be charged by Serbian police for the mass brawl that followed the match between Serbia Under-21s and their England counterparts in October.

He has been a Championship ever-present for Warnock's side so far this season.