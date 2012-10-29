Portsmouth re-sign West Brom's Scott Allan

Portsmouth have re-signed West Brom's Scott Allan on a month-long loan deal.

Allan, who played 15 times while on loan at Pompey last season, goes straight into the squad for Monday's game against Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old joined West Brom from Dundee United for £300,000 in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal and has been on loan at MK Dons this season.

Earlier this month, Allan came off the bench against Pompey while on loan at the Dons, where he played four times.