Ref got decisions wrong - Di Matteo

Manager Roberto di Matteo is "not happy" after nine-man Chelsea lose 3-2 to Manchester United, saying referee Mark Clattenburg got "two key decisions wrong".

United stormed into an early 2-0 lead thanks to a David Luiz own-goal and a Robin van Persie strike, but a Juan Mata free-kick and a Ramires header drew Chelsea level.

Branislav Ivanovic was sent off for fouling Ashley Young and Fernando Torres saw red for diving, before substitute Javier Hernandez poked home the winner from what Di Matteo believes was an "off-side position".

Top videos

Video

Ref got decisions wrong - Di Matteo

Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies

Video

Did Wenger have a 'dig' at Arsenal fans?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired