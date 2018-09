Reading Manager Brian McDermott says his side produced a "phenomenal" response to earn a 3-3 draw at home to Fulham.

Reading were trailing 3-2 with time running out but Hal Robson-Kanu levelled matters for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Brian McDermott's side are still searching for their first victory of the season, and they remain in the bottom three with four points from their six matches.