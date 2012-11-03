Elgin City 5-1 East Fife

Elgin City eased into the next round of the Scottish Cup with an emphatic win over Second Division East Fife.

The Third Division hosts took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Stuart Leslie finished from close range after some good work by Graeme Beveridge.

City doubled the advantage five minutes later through Craig Gunn after Brian Cameron set up another simple finish.

Victory was all but ensured from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the restart.

Daniel Moore converted the spot-kick after Cameron was fouled by David White.

Mark Nicolson scored his sides fourth on 67 minutes when he found the bottom corner with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Substitute Paul Harkins added further gloss six minutes later when Moore played him in for a simple finish inside the area.

However the visiting fans were at least given something to cheer when David Muir grabbed a consolation 12 minutes from time.

