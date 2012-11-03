Bristol Rovers 1-2 Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United had to come from behind to beat Bristol Rovers and avoid a shock FA Cup first round defeat.

League Two Rovers took an early lead when David Clarkson ran at the Blades' defence and drilled a shot past visiting goalkeeper George Long.

But the away team equalised in the second half with Nick Blackman running on to a through ball from Chris Porter and finishing from a narrow angle.

Neill Collins headed down a cross for the unmarked Porter to grab the winner.

Bristol Rovers manager Mark McGhee told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I'm disappointed by the result. I think we deserved something out of the game and it was there for us to get something.

"It was a fantastic finish (by Blackman) and I don't think anyone can be held responsible for that.

"But for the second goal Garry Kenneth was pulled down and nothing was given.

"The referee missed it, when he had been so pernickety, and we ended up losing a goal. It was hugely disappointing."

