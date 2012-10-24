Paul Jewell leaves as Ipswich Town manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Jewell leaves Ipswich Town

Paul Jewell has left his job as manager of Ipswich Town with the club bottom of the Championship.

Jewell, 48, has parted by mutual consent after Tuesday's loss to Derby - their 11th straight game without a win.

Analysis "It was a matter of time. He's not had much luck but they're conceding too many goals and not scoring enough. It makes sense to move on. "The problem is who is Marcus Evans going to bring in? At this moment in time they're looking at relegation so it's a big concern who they bring in. "The new manager is on a hiding to nothing. He's either going to keep them up or they're going to go down and have to rebuild again. "It's not a high profile club like it used to be. It's on a downward spiral. Someone like Mick McCarthy would be ideal. Whether the job is big enough for him I don't know."

Former Wigan and Derby boss Jewell becomes the third manager to leave Portman Road during Marcus Evans's five-year period as Town owner.

"I could not have had any more support than I have from Marcus and [chief executive] Simon Clegg," he said.

"We all know that football is a results business, though, and I've never hidden from the fact that our results have not been good enough.

"It's been a privilege to be manager of such a fantastic football club and I want to thank the staff and the supporters for the backing."

Jewell's assistant, Chris Hutchings, has been placed in caretaker charge and will prepare the side for Saturday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

"Since he first walked through the door here, no-one has worked harder to bring success to this club than Paul Jewell," said Evans, who is also Town's chairman.

"Unfortunately his outstanding commitment has not been rewarded by results on the pitch and, having spoken with Paul at length, we feel it's best for him and the club if we go our separate ways.

Managers under Marcus Evans Jim Magilton: Sacked in May 2009 after three years in charge but just seven months after Evans had bought the club

Sacked in May 2009 after three years in charge but just seven months after Evans had bought the club Roy Keane: Sacked in January 2011 after two disappointing seasons

Sacked in January 2011 after two disappointing seasons Paul Jewell: Leaves by mutual consent after 21 months in charge and a 15th-place finish in his only full season

"I'm bitterly disappointed - as is Paul - that it has not worked out as we had hoped when he became our manager 21 months ago and I would like to put on record my thanks for his services to the club and wish him every success in the future."

Jewell, who has won just one league game this season, succeeded Roy Keane in the job in January 2011.

He steered Ipswich away from relegation during that campaign, but followed that up with another season of struggle which eventually ended with a 15th-place finish.

Jewell was unable to bring in the players he wanted this summer and has instead relied heavily on the loan market, signing eight individuals on temporary deals.

But, with the club floundering at the wrong end of the table, it was looking increasingly unlikely that Jewell would be able to provide Evans with the promotion push he desperately wants and, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the pair have parted ways.

In recent years the former striker has not been able to replicate his early fortune in management, when he led Bradford and Wigan to the Premier League.

Ipswich under Evans 2007-08: Eighth

2008-09: Ninth

2009-10: 15th

2010-11: 13th

2011-12: 15th

But his latest stint follows an ill-fated period at Derby County, a club he left in early 2009 folowing a defeat against Ipswich.

Historically Evans has made his appointments swiftly and former West Ham and Charlton boss Alan Curbishley has been linked with the Portman Road job.

"The search for a new manager of this club is well under way and I am confident that we will find the right man to get the best out of the players, both individually and collectively, and lead the team to future success," said Clegg.

"The immediate focus is to ensure we secure three points on Saturday and in this regards I have asked Chris Hutchings to take over as caretaker manager."

Striker DJ Campbell, who Jewell signed on a three-month loan deal from QPR earlier this month, said on Twitter: "Just heard the news and I just want to wish Paul all the best in the future. A good guy and a good manager."