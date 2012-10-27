Ipswich 0-3 Sheffield Wed

Ross Barkley added to managerless Ipswich's woes as Sheffield Wednesday secured their first Championship away win since January 2010.

Barkley, on loan from Everton, rifled home the first goal following Michail Antonio's cross before adding a second from 20 yards after the interval.

Antonio added a third from close range in the closing stages after being teed-up by Chris O'Grady.

Ipswich, searching for a new boss after Paul Jewell resigned, remain bottom.

A fourth straight defeat will intensify the search to find a replacement for Jewell.

Ipswich, without a win in 11 matches, fell behind in the second minute when England Under-21 international Barkley, 18, fired low under keeper Stephen Henderson after Lewis Buxton's shot was blocked by Luke Hyam.

The hosts had chances to haul themselves back into the game.

Aaron Cresswell's 20-yard free-kick flew over the bar, fellow midfielder Richie Wellens fired a 25-yard shot just over and Danny Higginbotham headed Lee Martin's free-kick narrowly wide in the 40th minute.

But Ipswich found themselves 2-0 behind in the 58th minute when Barkley stepped inside on the edge of the area and arrowed a low shot into the net.

The home team's misery was complete when O'Grady played the ball across the six-yard area for Antonio to convert the simplest of finishes.

Ipswich caretaker manager Chris Hutchings:

"I'm angry and disappointed. The players let themselves down and need to look in the mirror. They should be professional and have a desire and drive to perform.

"That's their job and they're well paid to do it. But they haven't done so for a little while and that's why we're adrift at the bottom of the table.

"One or two of the older players didn't perform anywhere near as well as they can do."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Dave Jones:

"Our performances have been good for five or six games. We've been dominating but the only thing we haven't been doing is putting the ball in the back of the net.

"We feel hard done by not to have more points, but today we had to stick to what we believe in. We had to believe things would turn and Ipswich felt the full force.

"The second goal killed them off and then we had a game of keep-ball.

"It's a ruthless game and if you get it right, it can be disheartening for the other team."

