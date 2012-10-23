Leeds 1-1 Charlton

Neil Warnock

Leeds extended their unbeaten Championship run to six matches with a dour 1-1 draw against Charlton.

David Norris fired in Luke Varney's knockdown to put the hosts on course to climb into the play-off positions.

But Charlton hit back through Dorian Dervite as the Addicks extended their unbeaten run at Leeds to a fifth match.

Leeds goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, playing his 500th career game, twice denied Bradley Wright-Phillips in the dying stages to secure the point.

Leeds were playing their first game since their controversial Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday, where one of their fans attacked home keeper Chris Kirkland.

And it was a much quieter affair with little action on the pitch to excite the crowd.

Passes were going astray as both sides showed a lack of quality, before ex-Addick Varney headed Sam Byram's cross into the path of Norris, who drilled in from the edge of the penalty area.

Leeds survived as Tom Lees bundled Johnnie Jackson's corner against his own bar, but Charlton did equalise when Dervite hit a low effort through a gang of bodies from 25 yards.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock:

"We were lethargic - plodders. It was a game we should have won so we are disappointed but we were holding on for a point at the end when Paddy Kenny had to make an excellent save.

"Maybe it was the changes we had to make to the team, but if you get a point and play badly that's something.

"There was no zip about us, but I am talking to the chairman tonight about trying to bring in some loan players because we need more options."

Charlton boss Chris Powell:

"Our performance warranted all three (points). It was possibly a foul for their goal but we showed a lot of character to come back after they scored.

"It was great that Dorian Dervite scored on his debut. He is a centre-half by trade but we played him in a different role tonight.

"He came to us on trial in the summer and I felt he had enough to add something to our squad."

