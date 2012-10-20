Bournemouth 3-1 Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers crashed to their first League One defeat of the season as Eddie Howe celebrated his first game back in charge of Bournemouth.

Jake Jervis put leaders Rovers ahead six minutes before the break, turning in a centre from eight yards.

But, within 13 minutes of the restart, the Cherries led, Ben Gibson heading Marc Pugh's free-kick into his own net before Harry Arter's 18-yard rocket.

Simon Francis's low 30-yard shot then sealed victory 18 minutes from time.

Rovers' lead at the top was cut to two points, while the resurgent Cherries' second win in eight days lifts them out of the bottom four.

Birmingham striker Jervis joined Tranmere on loan shortly before the game and marked his debut with a goal.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Howe impressed by fightback

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told BBC Radio Solent:

"Huge credit must go to the players, 1-0 down at home to the league leaders, the second half was a really good fightback.

"At home I want to get more balls in the box, I want to try to create more goalscoring opportunities and play with a quicker tempo. It will take time for the players to get used to that but I thought they did it really well.

"It's not about me, it's about the players on the pitch, they have to go out and do it, great credit to them and that includes all 18."

