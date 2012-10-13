Bradford 1-1 York

A solo effort by Bradford's Zavon Hines ensured the first Yorkshire derby between the Bantams and York City in 16 years ended level.

York scored as Ashley Chambers reacted to Jon Challinor's blocked shot to fire home superbly from inside the area.

Hines pulled Bradford level as he beat three players on his way into the area before finishing past Michael Ingham.

Bradford substitute Garry Thompson hit the post with a right-footed shot, but neither side could find a winner.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

York City manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio York:

"I think we more than deserved our point. I think we played well today.

"It's not easy to come to Bradford, as every team will find out, and the ones that have been already will know that.

"It's never easy playing against a team with a big man like they've got and they play it into him. I'm disappointed he ran as far as he has to get the equaliser, but I think we more than earned our point."

