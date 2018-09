Gateshead 2-2 Macclesfield

Chris Holroyd's late header secured a point for Macclesfield as they came from 2-0 down to draw at Gateshead.

Yemi Odubade set up Jamie Chandler to drill home from inside the penalty area, before James Curtis headed in Josh Gillies's corner.

Matthew Barnes-Homer's clever overhead kick from Ryan Jackson's cross sparked Macclesfield's revival.

And the visitors ended a run of three straight defeats when Holroyd levelled from John Paul Kissock's corner.

