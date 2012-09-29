Saturday's Football results

Premier League:

Arsenal1 - 2Chelsea

Everton3 - 1Southampton

Fulham1 - 2Manchester City

Norwich City2 - 5Liverpool

Reading 2 - 2Newcastle United

Stoke City2 - 0Swansea City

Sunderland1 - 0Wigan Athletic

Manchester United 0 - 1Tottenham Hotspur (Latest score)

Championship

Barnsley1 - 1Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers0 - 1Crystal Palace

Bristol City2 - 3Leeds United

Burnley2 - 2Millwall

Cardiff City3 - 0Blackpool

Charlton Athletic1 - 1Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town2 - 3Watford

Hull City1 - 3Peterborough United

Middlesbrough1 - 2Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers1 - 0Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton & Hove Albion0 - 0Birmingham City (Latest score)

League One

AFC Bournemouth1 - 2Walsall

Carlisle United0 - 2Crawley Town

Colchester United3 - 1Hartlepool United

Leyton Orient0 - 2Doncaster Rovers

Milton Keynes Dons1 - 0Crewe Alexandra

Oldham Athletic0 - 1Coventry City

Portsmouth2 - 1Scunthorpe United

Preston North End3 - 2Yeovil Town

Sheffield United1 - 1Notts County

Shrewsbury Town0 - 1Swindon Town

Stevenage2 - 2Bury

Tranmere Rovers1 - 1Brentford

League Two

AFC Wimbledon1 - 2Accrington Stanley

Aldershot Town0 - 2York City

Bradford City0 - 1Port Vale

Burton Albion3 - 3Northampton Town

Chesterfield1 - 1Torquay United

Dagenham & Redbridge3 - 0Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City1 - 2Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town2 - 1Barnet

Gillingham1 - 2Rochdale

Plymouth Argyle1 - 1Southend United

Rotherham United3 - 1Oxford United

Conference

Alfreton Town1 - 1Braintree Town

Barrow1 - 4Cambridge United

Dartford2 - 1Hyde

Gateshead1 - 1AFC Telford United

Kidderminster Harriers3 - 0Macclesfield Town

Luton Town3 - 1Southport

Mansfield Town1 - 1Hereford United

Newport County0 - 0Grimsby Town

Nuneaton Town0 - 0Wrexham

Stockport County3 - 1Ebbsfleet United

Woking2 - 3Tamworth

Scottish Premier League

Aberdeen2 - 1Hibernian

Dundee1 - 3St Johnstone

Heart of Midlothian1 - 3Kilmarnock

Inverness Caledonian Thistle4 - 0Dundee United

Motherwell0 - 2Celtic

St Mirren5 - 4Ross County

Scottish Division One

Airdrie United2 - 3Greenock Morton

Cowdenbeath1 - 1Falkirk

Hamilton Academical 0 - 3Dunfermline Athletic

Livingston5 - 0Dumbarton

Raith Rovers1 - 1Partick Thistle

Scottish Cup

Berwick Rangers1 - 0Wick Academy

Buckie Thistle0 - 0Annan Athletic

Civil Service Strollers1 - 2Turriff United

Clachnacuddin4 - 2Formartine United

Clyde3 - 3Nairn County

Cove Rangers7 - 0Golspie Sutherland

Dalbeattie Star0 - 5Stirling Albion

Deveronvale3 - 2Peterhead

Elgin City3 - 1St Cuthbert Wndrs

Forres Mechanics0 - 1Rangers

Fraserburgh1 - 2East Stirlingshire

Inverurie Locos4 - 3Huntly

Montrose1 - 3Edinburgh City

Queen's Park3 - 0Irvine Meadow

Selkirk1 - 1Vale Of Leithen

Stirling Univ0 - 1Bonnyrigg Rose

