Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures is England international Stephanie Houghton.
The Sunderland-born midfielder also plies her trade for Arsenal and was part of the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics.
The 24-year-old, who says she is inspired by David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, scored in each of Team GB's group games at London 2012, including the winner against Brazil.
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Stephanie Houghton
|SATURDAY
|Norwich v West Ham
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|Arsenal v Southampton
|6-1
|2-0
|2-0
|Aston Villa v Swansea
|2-0
|1-1
|0-1
|Fulham v West Brom
|3-0
|2-1
|0-0
|Man Utd v Wigan
|4-0
|3-0
|2-0
|QPR v Chelsea
|0-0
|1-1
|1-2
|Stoke v Man City
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Sunderland v Liverpool
|1-1
|2-1
|2-0
|SUNDAY
|Reading v Tottenham
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|MONDAY
|Everton v Newcastle
|2-2
|2-1
|2-0
A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.
Last weekend, Lawro took on Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper Greg Rutherford.
Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of four was beaten by Rutherford (three correct results, including one perfect score), who picked up five points. Despite his win, Rutherford sits bottom of the guest scoreboard (at the bottom of the page).
This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if Lawro's predictions came off (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after week three
|Guests
|25
|Lawro
|18
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Norwich 0-0 West Ham
Prediction: 1-1
Arsenal 6-1 Southampton
Prediction: 2-0
Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea
Prediction: 1-1
Fulham 3-0 West Brom
Prediction: 2-1
Man Utd 4-0 Wigan
Prediction: 3-0
QPR 0-0 Chelsea
Prediction: 1-1
Stoke 1-1 Man City
Prediction: 1-1
Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool
Prediction: 2-1
SUNDAY
Reading 1-3 Tottenham
Prediction: 1-2
MONDAY
Everton 2-2 Newcastle
Prediction: 2-1
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|SCORE
|Luke Campbell
|10
|Kevin Sinfield
|10
|Lawro (average)
|6
|Greg Rutherford
|5
Lawro's best score: seven points (week one and two).
Lawro's worst score: four points (week three).
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|7
|+4
|2.
|Man City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|7
|+2
|3.
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|7
|+11
|4.
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
|-3
|5.
|West Ham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
|+2
|6.
|QPR
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+13
|7.
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|+1
|8.
|Everton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|5
|-2
|9.
|Stoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|5
|+3
|10.
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|11.
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|+2
|12.
|Swansea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|-10
|13.
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|+5
|14.
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|+6
|15.
|Fulham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|-4
|16.
|Reading
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|0
|17.
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|0
|18.
|West Brom
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|-15
|19.
|Norwich
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|-4
|20.
|Wigan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|-11
Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.
Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.