Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League fixtures is England international Stephanie Houghton.

Houghton scored for GB in each of their three group games at the Olympics

The Sunderland-born midfielder also plies her trade for Arsenal and was part of the Great Britain team at the 2012 Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who says she is inspired by David Beckham and Steven Gerrard, scored in each of Team GB's group games at London 2012, including the winner against Brazil.

Predictions Score Lawro Stephanie Houghton SATURDAY Norwich v West Ham 0-0 1-1 1-1 Arsenal v Southampton 6-1 2-0 2-0 Aston Villa v Swansea 2-0 1-1 0-1 Fulham v West Brom 3-0 2-1 0-0 Man Utd v Wigan 4-0 3-0 2-0 QPR v Chelsea 0-0 1-1 1-2 Stoke v Man City 1-1 1-1 1-2 Sunderland v Liverpool 1-1 2-1 2-0 SUNDAY Reading v Tottenham 1-3 1-2 1-1 MONDAY Everton v Newcastle 2-2 2-1 2-0

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro took on Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper Greg Rutherford.

Lawro got four results right, with no perfect scores, and his score of four was beaten by Rutherford (three correct results, including one perfect score), who picked up five points. Despite his win, Rutherford sits bottom of the guest scoreboard (at the bottom of the page).

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if Lawro's predictions came off (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week three Guests 25 Lawro 18

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Norwich 0-0 West Ham

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Arsenal 6-1 Southampton

Prediction: 2-0

Match report

Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Fulham 3-0 West Brom

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

Man Utd 4-0 Wigan

Prediction: 3-0

Match report

QPR 0-0 Chelsea

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Stoke 1-1 Man City

Prediction: 1-1

Match report

Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

SUNDAY

Reading 1-3 Tottenham

Prediction: 1-2

Match report

MONDAY

Everton 2-2 Newcastle

Prediction: 2-1

Match report

GUEST LEADERBOARD SCORE Luke Campbell 10 Kevin Sinfield 10 Lawro (average) 6 Greg Rutherford 5

Lawro's best score: seven points (week one and two).

Lawro's worst score: four points (week three).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L F A GD PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7 +4 2. Man City 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 +2 3. Tottenham 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 +11 4. Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 -3 5. West Ham 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 +2 6. QPR 3 2 0 1 3 3 0 6 +13 7. Arsenal 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 6 +1 8. Everton 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 -2 9. Stoke 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5 +3 10. Newcastle 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 0 11. Sunderland 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 +2 12. Swansea 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 -10 13. Liverpool 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 +5 14. Southampton 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 +6 15. Fulham 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3 -4 16. Reading 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 0 17. Aston Villa 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1 0 18. West Brom 3 0 1 2 2 5 -3 1 -15 19. Norwich 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 -4 20. Wigan 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 -11

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.