Scott Sinclair scores for Swansea City against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of this season's Premier League.

The 23-year old winger completed his move to Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee believed to be at least £6.2m.

Sinclair, who recently played and scored at the Olympics for Great Britain, could now be in the City squad to face QPR on Saturday.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

