Stirling Albion 1-2 Queen's Park

Jamie Longworth's late strike was the difference as Queen's Park picked up a win at Stirling Albion.

The hosts had started the brighter at Forthbank and were in front after just 10 minutes, Joshua Flood heading home Daly McSorley's cross for his first goal of the season.

Queen's Park were level ten minutes later through defender James Brough's close-range effort and the visitors continued to threaten before the break.

Both sides had chances to go in front in the second half, with Mark Ferry having Stirling's best effort before substitute Lawrence Shankland curled inches wide for the visitors.

Longworth's second goal of the campaign won it for the Spiders just seven minutes from time, neatly finishing after David Anderson's through ball.

Stirling: Peat, McClune, Thom, Allison, McAnespie (Steven Weir 87), Flood (Ashe 77), McSorley, McCulloch (Davidson 77), Ferry, Day, Graham Weir.

Subs Not Used: Filler, McGeachie.

Booked: Flood, Graham Weir.

Goals: Flood 10.

Queens Park: Parry, Little, Brough, Bradley, Robertson, Watt (Shankland 65), Anderson, Keenan, Sean Burns, Longworth, Quinn (Smith 79).

Subs Not Used: Lockhead, Sinclair, Capuano.

Goals: Brough 21, Longworth 83.

Att: 740

Ref: Euan Anderson