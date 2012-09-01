Sky Blues ease past lowly Whites

Ballymena's good start to the Premiership season continues with a 2-0 home win over Lisburn Distillery.

David Cushley's free-kck was deflected in off Whites defender Johnny Harkness for the first goal and Neil Lowry made it 2-0 near the end.

Distillery have now lost all four of their 2012/13 league matches so far.

