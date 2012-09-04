Luton 3-2 Cambridge

Andre Gray

Luton came from a goal down against Cambridge to move up to second place in the Blue Square Bet Premier table.

Ricky Wellard opened the scoring for the visitors with a well-struck drive into the top corner from the edge of the area.

But the Hatters were soon level through Janos Kovacs's brave header, and Andre Gray's cool finish made it 2-1.

Dean Beckwith added his side's third with a curling effort, while Rory McAuley pulled one back with his head.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Luton manager Paul Buckle told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device Second-half display delights Buckle

"We were made to work for it, but overall I'm absolutely thrilled.

"I thought the performance levels were excellent and 3-2 wasn't really a fair reflection of the game.

"We fell behind to a wonderful strike but the good thing for me was that we didn't panic, we got back into it, our set-plays looked very good and dangerous, and second half, it was all Luton.

"When we got 3-1 up, it could have been four or five because we really were on the front foot but when we conceded from a set-play, we had to be strong and resilient to see us over the line."

Cambridge United boss Jez George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

Media playback is not supported on this device George urges U's to heed lessons

"You've got to make a team like Luton work harder for their goals - two set-plays and a mistake when we've given the ball away in a bad position.

"We're frustrated and disappointed with how we've given the goals away when we got off to such a good start.

"But give credit to them, they're relentless, they keeping putting the ball in good areas, they've got great pace up front with Fleetwood and Gray and it's a good lesson for us to learn, that you've got to set a tempo and keep on at that tempo for as long as it takes to win the game."

Live text commentary