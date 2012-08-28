Leeds 3-0 Oxford Utd

Leeds United strolled into the third round of the League Cup at Elland Road as they ended League Two leaders Oxford United's 100% start to the new season.

Jamaican international Rodolph Austin continued his fine start in English football when he netted the 26th-minute opening goal with a vicious strike.

Teenage full-back Sam Byram doubled the home side's lead six minutes later with a wonderful close-range lob.

Neil Warnock's men wrapped up victory through Tom Lees's 74th-minute header.

The visitors started brightly with debutant Leeds goalkeeper Jamie Ashdown doing well to smother at James Constable's feet after Sean Rigg's shot had been charged down.

But Leeds survived Oxford's early eagerness and Austin put them ahead when he drilled Aidy White's pass into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Rookie full-back Byram, fresh from signing a new three-year deal at Elland Road, showed why he is highly rated by Warnock with a moment of brilliance eight minutes later.

He ran at away defender Sean McGinty before standing up a 10-yard chip that left goalkeeper Ryan Clarke backpedalling and grasping at the air.

Senegal international El Hadji Diouf provided Leeds' third with 16 minutes remaining, floating in a ball that Lees headed in for his second of the season.

View from the dressing room:

Oxford United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Oxford:

"The quality in the final third has separated the two teams.

"We needed to score the first goal to give ourselves a chance, we started off the game ever so well.

"We had a few little half chances, but that shows the difference in quality. After their first meaningful attack the ball ends up in the back of our goal and from there on in we are chasing the game.

"We've given it a good go. It's very rare the supporters get in wrong and they gave the players a great reception at the end.

"It's scant consolation, the players put a great shift in and played well. I don't want to make it easy for them and I don't think we did."

