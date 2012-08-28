Swansea 3-1 Barnsley

Luke Moore

Swansea City striker Luke Moore scored twice to ease his side into the third round of the Capital One Cup at the expense of Barnsley.

Danny Graham gave Swansea the lead when he chested the ball home from two yards out after good work by Angel Rangel.

Moore then fired his first into the top-right corner of the Barnsley goal, before Bobby Hassell headed in to give the Championship side hope.

But Moore settled the tie late on when he shot through Ben Alnwick's legs.

Swansea boss Michael Laudrup gave debuts to record signing Ki Sung Yeung and Kyle Bartley as he made seven changes from the side that beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, but it was Barnsley who started more brightly.

Jacob Mellis's fierce shot was saved by home goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel, while Tomasz Cywka fired in a dipping volley that the German managed to hold.

Swansea began to find some of the rhythm that has helped them make such a strong start to the season and took the lead when Rangel delivered an inviting cross from the right that Moore headed into the path of striker Graham to chest in his second of the season.

Alnwick, back in the Barnsley goal after suspension, tipped away a stinging drive from Nathan Dyer after excellent build-up play from Swansea but he was beaten when former Aston Villa forward Moore doubled Swansea's lead.

Jonathan de Guzman found substitute Jazz Richards, and the full-back slipped into the area to find Moore, who turned and fired left-footed high into the net.

Barnsley pulled a goal back when poor marking from Scott Golbourne's corner allowed Hassell to head in, and the visitors then went in search of an equaliser. Tremmel had to race off his line to deny Chris Dagnall, before the impressive Hassell smacked a shot against the crossbar from distance.

But good work late on by Mark Gower set up Moore, who fired home his second from an acute angle to settle home nerves.

