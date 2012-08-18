Lisburn Distillery 0-5 Ballinamallard United

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballinamallard hammer Lisburn Distillery 5-0 in the Danske Bank Premiership

Jason McCartney hit a hat-trick as Premiership newcomers Ballinamallard United hammered Lisburn Distillery.

McCartney's deflected effort put the Fermanagh side ahead on 20 minutes with Chris Curran hitting the second on 52.

Distillery's hopes nosedived when Philip Simpson was red carded on 60 after getting involved in a melee.

Andy Crawford tapped in the third goal on 66 and McCartney completed his hat-trick with his 75th-minute penalty and delightful 89th-minute effort.

The Whites were second best throughout and needed Billy Brennan to make two fine first-half saves to deny Ryan Campbell.

However, Brennan could do nothing about McCartney's deflected opener on 20.

The Whites may reflect on Jordan Hughes' missed chance before the interval when he only had Alvin Rouse to beat but was denied by the keeper.

Ballinamallard were well on their way to earning their first ever Premiership win when Curran notched their second goal on 52.

Things went from bad to worse for Distillery when Simpson received a straight red card after getting involved in a melee following a bad challenge on his team-mate Aaron Smyth.

After Crawford adding the third Mallards goal on 66, former Sligo Rovers player McCartney notched his penalty on 75 after Ryan McCann had fouled Curran.

And McCartney was celebrating a hat-trick a minute from time as he waltzed past two defenders before planting a low shot past Brennan.

The victory puts the Premiership newcomers top of the table on goal difference after the opening two rounds of games.