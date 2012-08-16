Portsmouth announce 10 new signings on short-term deals

Portsmouth have signed 10 players on one-month deals, subject to Football League and FA approval.

Kieran Djilali, Mustapha Dumbuya, Jon Harley, Brian Howard, Izale McLeod, Lee Williamson and Simon Eastwood have all agreed to join Michael Appleton's side.

Who are Pompey's new men? Kieran Djilali - 21-year-old winger, most recently at AFC Wimbledon

Mustapha Dumbuya - 25-year-old right-back, left Doncaster in summer

Jon Harley - 32-year-old former Chelsea left-back, left Notts County in summer

Brian Howard - 29-year-old midfielder most recently at Reading. Will be Pompey captain

Izale McLeod - 27-year-old striker who left Barnet this summer

Lee Williamson - 30-year-old midfielder, formerly of Sheffield United

Simon Eastwood - 23-year-old goalkeeper who played in the Plymouth defeat

Jack Compton - 23-year-old midfielder who left Falkirk in the summer

Luke Rodgers - 30-year-old former Lillestrom striker

Liam Walker - 24-year-old midfielder who played for Spanish side San Roque last season

Jack Compton, Luke Rodgers and Liam Walker all join the League One side subject to international clearance.

The administration-hit club have had to build a new squad after jettisoning all their players this summer.

On Tuesday they fielded a near-youth team at Plymouth in the League Cup. They lost 3-0, with goalkeeper Eastwood, who signed on non-contract terms before the game and 35-year-old assistant coach Ashley Westwood the only players over 21.

Appleton has been working hard throughout the summer to rebuild his squad, but has been frustrated in his attempts to offer players contracts as the club search for new owners.

He confirmed to BBC Radio Solent on Thursday he intended to make Howard club captain, while former Crystal Palace and Stoke player Tom Soares was also on trial at the club.

Reading duo - keeper Mikkel Anderson and winger Jordan Obita are also expected to come in on loan this week as is West Ham goalkeeper Peter Kurucz, Chelsea midfielder Connor Clifford and Celtic defender Josh Thompson.

"They are just one-month contracts, that is all we can do because of the risk to both parties at the minute," Appleton said.

"But it's fantastic for the players, many of which have been training with us for four weeks, but there is still a fantastic spirit and they can't wait to play."

The Pompey Supporters Trust (PST) is currently in talks with administrator Trevor Birch as it attempts to take control of the stricken club, who are £58m in debt.

Former owner Balram Chainrai withdrew his bid on Wednesday, leaving the PST in pole position to take over.