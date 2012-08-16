Poor Villa side to go down - Savage
- From the section Football
Robbie Savage tips Aston Villa to be relegated in the first Savage Says ahead of the new Premier League season.
The former Wales international also discusses his title favourites, who he believes is the best signing of the summer, and what he thinks footballers can learn from Olympic athletes in the aftermath of London 2012.
Your can send your questions to Robbie via Twitter by using #savagesays
Available to UK users only.
